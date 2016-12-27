Hover to Zoom
Desert Essence Organic Coconut Jojoba & Pure Coffee Oil
UPC: 0071833433131
A one-of-a-kind blend of renowned natural oils enhances natural beauty, while awakening the senses. Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil works with Organic Jojoba Oil to penetrate deeply into skin, helping to renew and tone. As the oil closest to skin's natural sebum, Jojoba Oil moisturizes without leaving an oily residue. Premium quality Pure Arabic Coffee Oil helps keep skin firm and smooth. When massaged into the scalp, it helps invigorate and moisturize.
- For Body, Face, and Scalp
- Keeps Skin Moisturized and Smooth
- Helps Renew and Tone Skin
- Helps Invigorate Scalp
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO