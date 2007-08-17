Hover to Zoom
Desert Essence Organics Apple & Ginger Conditioner
8 fl ozUPC: 0071833433702
Desert Essence Green Apple & Ginger Conditioner is a fast-penetrating, natural conditioner which leaves hair smooth and silky. Extracts and oils provide deep moisturizing, while powerful antioxidants penetrate into the shaft to correct everyday damage and make individual hair strands look fuller.
- Volume for Fine Hair
- Leaves Hair Smooth and Silky
- Helps Correct Everyday Damage
- Adds Volume and Fullness to Hair
- 100% Vegan