Desert Essence Green Apple & Ginger Conditioner is a fast-penetrating, natural conditioner which leaves hair smooth and silky. Extracts and oils provide deep moisturizing, while powerful antioxidants penetrate into the shaft to correct everyday damage and make individual hair strands look fuller.

Volume for Fine Hair

Leaves Hair Smooth and Silky

Helps Correct Everyday Damage

Adds Volume and Fullness to Hair

100% Vegan