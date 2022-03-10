As gentle as it is effective, Desert Essence® Castile Liquid Soap for hands, face, and body soothes and smooths your skin as it cleans.

Desert Essence Castile Liquid Soap with Eco-Harvest® Tea Tree Oil is skin friendly and provides consistent performance you can depend upon. This Castile Soap, which is made from Coconut and other vegetable oils, gently washes away dirt and impurities. Olive Oil moisturizes the skin and Eco-Harvest® Tea Tree Oil reduces oil and diminishes imperfections. The result is skin that looks and feels smooth and silky.