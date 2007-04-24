Desert Essence Organic Jojoba Oil is a pure and natural plant extract that will penetrate and moisturize your skin without leaving any oily residue. Closest to skin''s natural sebum, it moisturizes where needed most and less where you don''t. This amazing oil can be used to help remove makeup, clogged pores, and nourish hair and scalp. Jojoba Oil is also the perfect carrier for your favorite essential oils. Suitable for all skin types. Natural Cold Pressed. No chemical processing or additives.