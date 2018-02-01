Infused with an exclusive blend of country life Maxi-Hair® plus biotin, keratin and provitamin b5, this professional-quality shampoo helps reduce breakage by up to 61%.* it contains jojoba oil, coconut oil, aloe and saw palmetto to smooth, fortify and revitalize hair, helping minimize breakage and fall.* a rich blend of botanical oils and radish seed extract provide incredible shine. Showers hair with optimal nutrition, encouraging it to grow healthy and strong.