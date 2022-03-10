Hover to Zoom
Desert Essence Revitalizing Italian Lemon Conditioner
8 FOUPC: 0071833433714
Infused with a burst of Lemon Oil, this conditioner delivers freshness and moisture as it helps replenish hair's natural shine. A great daily-use conditioner, it does not weigh hair down, leaving it feeling soft and manageable. Natural Lemon Oil may lighten color-treated hair.
- Energizing Conditioner Nourishes and Softens Hair
- Helps Give Hair a Healthy Shine
- Won't Weight Hair Down and Perfect for Daily Use