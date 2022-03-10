Hover to Zoom
Desert Essence Shine and Refine Hair Lotion Coconut
6.4 fl ozUPC: 0071833433788
Product Details
Smoothes and defrizzes without weighing hair down
- Cactus and Agave drench hair in moisture and help restore healthy shine
- Coconut Oil and Coconut Extract smooth damage hair
- Vitamin E and Panthenol strengthen and reduce frizz
Bring out hair''s natural beauty and texture as you nourish it. Avena Strigosa Seed Extract (black oat), blended with Coconut Oil and Extract, moisturizes and helps repair damaged hair. Yucca Cactus and Aloe add volume and shine. Oleic acid-rich safflower oil and Panthenol quickly penetrate and smooth, without weighing hair down.