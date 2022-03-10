Smoothes and defrizzes without weighing hair down

Cactus and Agave drench hair in moisture and help restore healthy shine

Coconut Oil and Coconut Extract smooth damage hair

Vitamin E and Panthenol strengthen and reduce frizz

Bring out hair''s natural beauty and texture as you nourish it. Avena Strigosa Seed Extract (black oat), blended with Coconut Oil and Extract, moisturizes and helps repair damaged hair. Yucca Cactus and Aloe add volume and shine. Oleic acid-rich safflower oil and Panthenol quickly penetrate and smooth, without weighing hair down.