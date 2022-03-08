Recommended by many dentists, Desert Essence Tea Tree Oil Mouthwash naturally cleans, reduces plaque buildup, and refreshes the mouth and gums. Tea Tree Oil is a completely natural plant extract with inherent antiseptic properties. It is distilled from the leaves of the Australian Melaleuca Alternifolia tree. Desert Essence Tea Tree Oil Mouthwash contains no alcohol, artificial colors, or sweeteners and is flavored with the natural essential oil of spearmint. Desert Essence Tea Tree Oil Mouthwash, the perfect companion for part of your oral hygiene routine, leaves the breath minty fresh.

With Essential Oil of Spearmint

Sugar Free

Alcohol Free

Natural Refreshing