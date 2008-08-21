Desert Essence Organics Fragrance Free Hand and Body Lotion contains Sunflower and organic Jojoba Oil as well as organic Shea Butter to deeply moisturize, leaving skin soft and silky.

Protects and Repairs Skin Damage from Everyday Environmental Damage

Leaves Skin Feeling Moisturized and Revitalized

Fragrance Free

100% Vegan / Wheat & Gluten Free