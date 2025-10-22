Hover to Zoom
Desert Pepper Black Bean Dip
16 ozUPC: 0071921279973
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Black Beans, Tomato Puree, Sweet Green Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Jalapeno Peppers, Water, Autolyzed Yeast, Red Chile Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Chipotle Chile, Salt, Natural Flavor, Spices, Lactic Acid, Spice Extractives and Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More