Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (33 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 25

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 240mg 10%

Total Carbohydrate 5g 1.67% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 1g

Protein 2g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.36mg 2%

Vitamin A 200Number of International Units 4%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%