Desert Pepper Two Olive Roasted Garlic Salsa
This product of fertile soil and even more fertile imaginations, Two Olive Salsa is a union of voluptuous olives entwined with chiles, roasted garlic and spices. It satisfies even the most hedonistic appetites. So let the feast begin...and revel in the earthly pleasure.
- All Natural
- No Preservatives
- No Additives
- Gluten Free
- Medium Hot
Ingredients
Tomatoes , Onions , Tomato Puree , Black Olives , Green Olives with Pimentos , Lemon Juice , Balsamic Vinegar , Cilantro , Roasted Garlic , Spices , Chile Pepper , Salt , Orange Peel .
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
