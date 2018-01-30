Desert Pepper Two Olive Roasted Garlic Salsa Perspective: front
This product of fertile soil and even more fertile imaginations, Two Olive Salsa is a union of voluptuous olives entwined with chiles, roasted garlic and spices. It satisfies even the most hedonistic appetites. So let the feast begin...and revel in the earthly pleasure.

  • All Natural
  • No Preservatives
  • No Additives
  • Gluten Free
  • Medium Hot

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes , Onions , Tomato Puree , Black Olives , Green Olives with Pimentos , Lemon Juice , Balsamic Vinegar , Cilantro , Roasted Garlic , Spices , Chile Pepper , Salt , Orange Peel .

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

