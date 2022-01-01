Everyday Kitchen Essentials: These dishtowels sets are 100% cotton with a fun holiday design to help decorate your kitchen. DII towels are a great basic kitchen essential with multiple color and seasonal options that can easily be mixed and matched with your home decor. With each wash, these towels become more absorbent, helping to clean up even the biggest messes.

Quality You Can Rely On: DII dishcloths and dishtowels are made with high quality cotton with a tight weave to leave less lint on your glasses or plates. DII has the perfect dishtowels for your daily kitchen tasks to hold up to tough kitchen grease, dirt, food, and more. The material and construction provides long lasting dish towels and dish cloths that you can use over and over again.

Assorted Christmas Candy Stripe Dish Towel Set

Set of 2

Wash towels before first use.

Towels will lose any lint remaining from the weaving process and will become softer and more absorbent after Washing.

Wash: Use Cold water, Color Separated Do NOT use bleach

Do not use fabric softener (coats the cotton fibers causing towel to become less absorbent)

Dry towels in Tumble cycle to minimize shrinkage.

May be ironed with low heat.