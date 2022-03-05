DII 100 Cotton dishtowels and dishcloths are ultraabsorbent durable and handy for mopping up in the kitchen or anywhere else a spill may occur. Fast drying towels produce minimal lint and are great for drying dishes and glasses as well as for general kitchen duty. With each wash these towels become more absorbent helping to clean up even the biggest messes. DII dishtowels are made with high quality 100 cotton with tight knit allow for less lint on your glass or plates. The perfect dishtowel for your daily kitchen use for holding up to your tough kitchen grease dirt food and more. The material and construction provides long lasting dish towels and dish cloths that you can use over and over again.

. Assorted Festive Christmas Embellished Dishtowel. Set of 3Fabric.No.Eclectic.0.66 lbs