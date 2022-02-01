A charming addition to any room these multipurpose baskets offer a practical and classically stylish storage solution. Perfect for a wide range of items including clothing accessories beauty products toys letters paperwork and general household items. Made from water hyacinth with a strong frame the baskets are built to last. Integrated insert handles offer easy lifting.

. Assorted Water Hyacinth Basket. Set of 3100 Water Hyacinth 100 Iron.No.Tropical.3.45 lbs