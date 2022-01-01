Football Field Child Apron

DII knows that children enjoy cooking with mom or dad and want to be in the kitchen to help so we have some wonderful child aprons to make them feel like real chefs. Kids love to act like adults so invite them into the kitchen to bake cookies, cakes, cupcakes, pizza, breads, or anything else on the chef's menu. Cooking is not only a great way to spend time with your child but it teaches them math skills and how important following directions are. DII offers a wide variety of aprons for any occasion from professional chef aprons to adorable cute, fun aprons we have them all.

Football Field.0.6 lbs