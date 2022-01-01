DII trivets are the perfect finishing touch to your table setting. Our large variety allows you to transform your table for any season or occasion while protecting your kitchen or table top. Elegantly crafted, this trivet will bring a bit of the holiday to your home decor. Express the joy of the season to others with this trivet; it works well as a house warming gift or Christmas gift.

. Anchor & Rope Trivet. Set of 2Casted Aluminum.No.Beach Style.1 lbs