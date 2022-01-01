DII French Blue Chevron Burlap Table Runner

This printed table runner measures 14x72" in size, appropriate for a table that can seat 4-6 people. Natural Jute, shake briskly to clean. Adorn our neutral table runner with lace, ribbon or fabric paint to suit your occasion or keep it simple shabby-chic. A classic staple for any kind of entertaining, this cotton table runner will add a rich, finished look to your table. The ideal gift for Christmas, birthdays, weddings or housewarming parties as well. DII offers delightful home products including napkin rings, placemats and home decor. Click the DII link at the top of the page to explore our collections or search "DII Tabletop".

