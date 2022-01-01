Hover to Zoom
Design Imports CRT10616 RT APC Melamine Trivet - Set of 2
1UPC: 0007245610616
Use this Realtree green camouflage trivet to place your camo serving bowls and dishes on to protect your table from heat or water damage. Perfect for camo-ing up your table decor at a pink camo or country girl themed party! This sturdy melamine re-usable trivet will come in handy at parties or everyday dining for years to come. DII offers delightful Realtree products including tablecloths, placemats and serve wares.Features. RT APC Melamine Trivet. Set of 2Specifications. Material: 100% Melamine. Assembly Required: No. Style: Transitional. Weight: 2 lbs