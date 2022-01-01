Hover to Zoom
Design Imports CRT10617 RT APC Pink Melamine Trivet - Set of 2
1UPC: 0007245610617
Purchase Options
Product Details
Use this Realtree pink camouflage trivet to place your pink camo serving bowls and dishes on to protect your table from heat or water damage. Perfect for camo-ing up your table decor at a pink camo or country girl themed party! This sturdy melamine re-usable trivet will come in handy at parties or everyday dining for years to come. DII offers delightful Realtree products including tablecloths, placemats and serve wares.Features. RT APC Pink Melamine Trivet. Set of 2Specifications. Color: Pink. Material: 100% Melamine. Assembly Required: No. Weight: 2 lbs