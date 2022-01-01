Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Design Imports KCOS11487 Its Fall Y All Baking Set
1UPC: 0007245611487
Purchase Options
Product Details
Its Fall Y All Baking Set
Add some fun to your kitchen with DII's countless aprons styles. You can create custom embroidered aprons with most of our aprons: perfect for unique gifts or uniforms for coffee shops & restaurants. All Aprons Feature Side Or Center Pockets, Perfect For Holding Your Recipe Cards, Spatulas, Dishtowels & More.Specifications. Weight: 3 lbs