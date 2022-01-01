DII has taken the basic apron and turned it into a fun and functional piece that is a must in every household. DII's trendy vineyard chef apron is 100% cotton, machine washable, and functional for everyday use around your home

This wonderfully designed apron has one front pocket for easy reachable access, long straps to tie around the waist, and an adjustable d-ring around the neck allowing you to adjust to your personal comfort

. Our aprons are designed to fit many sizes. Our chef hostess aprons make great gifts for Christmas, Mother's Day, Birthdays and more. DII's vineyard vines aprons are perfect for cooking, baking, cleaning, gardening, or to wear during a dinner party serving wine. Machine wash cold separately, gentle cycle, and tumble dry low, low iron28 x 35 in..0.5 lbs