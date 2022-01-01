Navy & Off White Gingham Apron

DII has taken the basic apron and turned it into a fun and functional piece that is a must in every household. Add some fun to your kitchen with DII's countless aprons styles. You can create custom embroidered aprons with most of our aprons: perfect for unique gifts or uniforms for coffee shops & restaurants. All aprons feature side or center pockets, perfect for holding your recipe cards, spatulas, dishtowels & more. DII 100% Cotton Unisex Chef Aprons come with the adjustable neck strap and extra-long ties that can wrap around and tied in the front, the adjustable bib apron fits most sizes and is suitable for either men or women. The apron also comes with a huge pocket to hold onto seasoning packets, meat thermometer, grill slips, cellphone and recipe cards. These colorful and functional aprons come include one font sturdy front pockets The simplicity of the aprons allows for easy apron customization projects, such as embroidery, fabric paint, and dye.

Navy & Off White.100% Cotton.No.Farmhouse.0.5 lbs