Design Imports Small Vintage Grey Chicken Wire Black & White Check Liner Basket-Set of 3
1UPC: 0007272402321
Purchase Options
Product Details
Crafted of metal ''chicken coop'' wire and sturdy frame with antiqued finish and removable machine washable linings, these vintage-looking wire baskets stylishly house everything from books to fashion accessories to hand towels.Features. Small Vintage Grey Chicken Wire Black & White Check Liner Basket. Set of 3Specifications. Color: Black & White. Size: Small. Baskets Dimension: 9 x 7 x 6 in.. Weight: 3 lbs