Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Design Imports Vintage Grey Chickenwire Flatware Caddy With Clear Jars
1UPC: 0007272402015
Purchase Options
Product Details
Vintage Grey Chickenwire Flatware Caddy with Clear Jars
Crafted of antiqued finish chicken coop metal wire for a vintage look, and a sturdy frame with three clear jars, this flatware caddy will stylishly become a great accent of your kitchen! Whether in Rustic, Vintage Gray, or White finish, one of these will make excellent storage containers for food or utensils in your kitchen or on your pantry shelves. Makes a charming housewarming gift!Specifications. Color: Grey. Weight: 2.5 lbs