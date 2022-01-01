Vintage Grey Chickenwire Flatware Caddy with Clear Jars

Crafted of antiqued finish chicken coop metal wire for a vintage look, and a sturdy frame with three clear jars, this flatware caddy will stylishly become a great accent of your kitchen! Whether in Rustic, Vintage Gray, or White finish, one of these will make excellent storage containers for food or utensils in your kitchen or on your pantry shelves. Makes a charming housewarming gift!

Grey.2.5 lbs