Rustic Bronze Chicken Wire Paper Towel Holder

Crafted of antiqued finish chicken coop metal wire for a vintage look this paper towel stand is just the right size to hold your favorite brand of paper towels. This paper towel dispenser features a sturdy metal construction to provide stability to the stand. The overall design allows for fast and easy refilling. This paper towel holder brings a touch of elegance while keeping towels in reach great for kitchen counters and tables. With their rustic appeal these stands make a charming housewarming gift

Bronze.1.2 lbs