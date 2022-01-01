Hover to Zoom
Design Imports Z02232 Vintage Wire Paper Towel Holder, Grey
1UPC: 0007272402232
Constructed of durable metal with a gray finish for a fresh look, this paper towel stand is just the right size to hold your favorite brand of paper towels. This paper towel dispenser features a sturdy metal construction to provide stability to the stand. The overall design allows for fast and easy refilling. This paper towel holder brings a touch of elegance while keeping towels in reach, great for kitchen counters and tables. With their rustic appeal, these stands make a charming housewarming gift!Specifications. Color: Grey. Material: Chicken Wire. Assembly Required: No. Style: Transitional. Weight: 1.2 lbs