Deva Ionic Trace Mineral Drops

8 fl ozUPC: 0089563400041
DEVA Vegan Trace Mineral Drops is a mineral concentrate that contains over 72 naturally occurring ionic  trace minerals form the Great Salt Lake with 99% sodium removed.

Taking DEVA Trace Mineral Drops every day helps you get a wide spectrum of ionic trace minerals. This may be especially important for those who consume fruits/vegetables grown on mineral deficient soils.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
96.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Magnesium , Chloride , Sodium , Potassium , Sulfate , Lithium , Boron , Ionic Sea Minerals , from : The Great Salt Lake In Utah , USA .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

