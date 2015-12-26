Deva Ionic Trace Mineral Drops
Product Details
DEVA Vegan Trace Mineral Drops is a mineral concentrate that contains over 72 naturally occurring ionic trace minerals form the Great Salt Lake with 99% sodium removed.
Taking DEVA Trace Mineral Drops every day helps you get a wide spectrum of ionic trace minerals. This may be especially important for those who consume fruits/vegetables grown on mineral deficient soils.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Magnesium , Chloride , Sodium , Potassium , Sulfate , Lithium , Boron , Ionic Sea Minerals , from : The Great Salt Lake In Utah , USA .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
