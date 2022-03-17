Deva Vegan Astaxanthin Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Deva Vegan Astaxanthin

30 ctUPC: 0089563400008
Purchase Options

Product Details

Astaxanthin is one of the most powerful and important free-radical scavengers yet discovered.

Astaxanthin is a member of the carotenoid family of compounds, and is a fat soluble nutrient that can function as a potent free-radical scavenger.

The astaxanthin used in this product is manufactured from the Non-GMO microalgae Haematococcus pluvialis grown in USA and/or Europe using clean water.

  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan
  • 4mg

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Astaxanthin , Oleic Acid , Silica , Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More