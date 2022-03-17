Astaxanthin is one of the most powerful and important free-radical scavengers yet discovered.

Astaxanthin is a member of the carotenoid family of compounds, and is a fat soluble nutrient that can function as a potent free-radical scavenger.

The astaxanthin used in this product is manufactured from the Non-GMO microalgae Haematococcus pluvialis grown in USA and/or Europe using clean water.

Gluten Free

Vegan

4mg

