Deva Vegan Astaxanthin
Product Details
Astaxanthin is one of the most powerful and important free-radical scavengers yet discovered.
Astaxanthin is a member of the carotenoid family of compounds, and is a fat soluble nutrient that can function as a potent free-radical scavenger.
The astaxanthin used in this product is manufactured from the Non-GMO microalgae Haematococcus pluvialis grown in USA and/or Europe using clean water.
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- 4mg
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Astaxanthin , Oleic Acid , Silica , Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
