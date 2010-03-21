Deva Vegan Cal-Mag Plus Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Deva Vegan Cal-Mag Plus Dietary Supplement Perspective: back
Deva Vegan Cal-Mag Plus Dietary Supplement Perspective: right
Deva Vegan Cal-Mag Plus Dietary Supplement Perspective: top
Deva Vegan Cal-Mag Plus Dietary Supplement

90 ctUPC: 0089563400003
Product Details

DEVA Cal-Mag Plus provides multiple absorbable sources of Calcium as well as Magnesium; other minerals, vitamins, and nutrients for their important roles in bone metabolism.

  • Zinc, Vitamin D & K, Boron, & More
  • Multisource
  • Vegan Certified

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1000mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C60mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Vitamin D2 , Ergocalciferol ) , Vitamin K ( Phytonadione ) , Calcium ( Carbonate , Malate , Amino Acid Chelate , Citrate ) , Magnesium ( Oxide , chelate ) , Copper ( Amino Acid Chelate ) , Boron ( Amino Acid Chelate ) , Horsetail Herb Extract ( 7% : Silica ) , Inulin ( Prebiotic ) , L-Lysine ( Amino Acid ) , Cellulose , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Croscarmellose Sodium , Silica . ( All , from : Non-animal Sources )

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.