Deva Vegan Cal-Mag Plus Dietary Supplement
Product Details
DEVA Cal-Mag Plus provides multiple absorbable sources of Calcium as well as Magnesium; other minerals, vitamins, and nutrients for their important roles in bone metabolism.
- Zinc, Vitamin D & K, Boron, & More
- Multisource
- Vegan Certified
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Vitamin D2 , Ergocalciferol ) , Vitamin K ( Phytonadione ) , Calcium ( Carbonate , Malate , Amino Acid Chelate , Citrate ) , Magnesium ( Oxide , chelate ) , Copper ( Amino Acid Chelate ) , Boron ( Amino Acid Chelate ) , Horsetail Herb Extract ( 7% : Silica ) , Inulin ( Prebiotic ) , L-Lysine ( Amino Acid ) , Cellulose , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Croscarmellose Sodium , Silica . ( All , from : Non-animal Sources )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More