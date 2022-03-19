Deva Vegan Ceramide Skin Support Perspective: front
Deva Vegan Ceramide Skin Support

60 TabletsUPC: 0089563400034
Ceramides are one of the major constituents of the skin and they appear to be active in helping the skin retain moisture. Body''s ability to synthesize ceramides may decline over time, contributing to the drying of aging skin.

The product provides phyto-ceramides and amino acids as found in sweet potato.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Sweet Potato Powder , Ceramides , Amino Acid Complex , Vegetable Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Silica , Vegetable Stearate , Methylcellulose , Cinnamon . ( All Of : The Ingredients : Are , from : Non-animal Sources )

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
