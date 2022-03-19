Ceramides are one of the major constituents of the skin and they appear to be active in helping the skin retain moisture. Body''s ability to synthesize ceramides may decline over time, contributing to the drying of aging skin.

The product provides phyto-ceramides and amino acids as found in sweet potato.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.