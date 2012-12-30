Deva Vegan Chia Seed Oil Capsules
Product Details
DEVA Chia Seed Oil is 100% animal free, and guaranteed for purity, freshness and labeled potency.*
- Omega 3-6-9
- 100% Vegetarian & Vegan
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegan Capsule , Organic Orange Oil , Mixed Tocopherols , Silica . ( All , from : Non-animal Sources ) , Chia Seed Oil , Which Typically Provides : Alpha-Linolenic Acid ( Omega-3 ) , Linoleic Acid ( Omega-6 ) , Oleic Acid ( Omega-9 )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More