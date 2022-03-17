Ingredients

Amylase , Protease , Glucoamylase , Acid Maltase , Pectinase , Papain , Protease , Neutral Bacterial Protease , Acid Protease , Alkaline Protease , Beta Glucanase , Alpha-Galactosidase , Exopeptidase , Bromelain , Lipase , Phytase , Invertase , Xylanase , Hemicellulase , Dipeptidyl Peptidase , Betaine Hcl , Ginger ( Root ) Extract , Black Peppercorn ( Fruit ) , Gentian ( Root ) , Turmeric ( Root ) Extract , Artichoke (Leaf) Extract , Fennel ( Seed ) Extract , Chamomile ( Leaf ) Extract , Peppermint ( Leaf ) , Vegan Capsule , Cellulose , Rice Bran , Vegetable Stearate , Silica . ( All Of : The Ingredients : Are , from : Plant Or Mineral Sources ) .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

