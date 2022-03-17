Deva Vegan Digestive Support Dietary Supplement Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Deva Vegan Digestive Support Dietary Supplement Capsules Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Deva Vegan Digestive Support Dietary Supplement Capsules

90 CTUPC: 0089563400030
Purchase Options

Product Details

All vegan, full-spectrum, high potency digestive aid to support the body's own digestive capacities. Enzymes break down the nutritional components of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, making these nutrients available for the body. DEVA Digestive Support is perfectly formulated to contain a unique blend of enzymes and herbs that provides activity throughout all of the various pH levels encountered in the gut.

  • Enzymes and Herbs
  • High Potency
  • Vegan Certified

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Amylase , Protease , Glucoamylase , Acid Maltase , Pectinase , Papain , Protease , Neutral Bacterial Protease , Acid Protease , Alkaline Protease , Beta Glucanase , Alpha-Galactosidase , Exopeptidase , Bromelain , Lipase , Phytase , Invertase , Xylanase , Hemicellulase , Dipeptidyl Peptidase , Betaine Hcl , Ginger ( Root ) Extract , Black Peppercorn ( Fruit ) , Gentian ( Root ) , Turmeric ( Root ) Extract , Artichoke (Leaf) Extract , Fennel ( Seed ) Extract , Chamomile ( Leaf ) Extract , Peppermint ( Leaf ) , Vegan Capsule , Cellulose , Rice Bran , Vegetable Stearate , Silica . ( All Of : The Ingredients : Are , from : Plant Or Mineral Sources ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More