Deva Vegan Digestive Support Dietary Supplement Capsules
Product Details
All vegan, full-spectrum, high potency digestive aid to support the body's own digestive capacities. Enzymes break down the nutritional components of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, making these nutrients available for the body. DEVA Digestive Support is perfectly formulated to contain a unique blend of enzymes and herbs that provides activity throughout all of the various pH levels encountered in the gut.
- Enzymes and Herbs
- High Potency
- Vegan Certified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Amylase , Protease , Glucoamylase , Acid Maltase , Pectinase , Papain , Protease , Neutral Bacterial Protease , Acid Protease , Alkaline Protease , Beta Glucanase , Alpha-Galactosidase , Exopeptidase , Bromelain , Lipase , Phytase , Invertase , Xylanase , Hemicellulase , Dipeptidyl Peptidase , Betaine Hcl , Ginger ( Root ) Extract , Black Peppercorn ( Fruit ) , Gentian ( Root ) , Turmeric ( Root ) Extract , Artichoke (Leaf) Extract , Fennel ( Seed ) Extract , Chamomile ( Leaf ) Extract , Peppermint ( Leaf ) , Vegan Capsule , Cellulose , Rice Bran , Vegetable Stearate , Silica . ( All Of : The Ingredients : Are , from : Plant Or Mineral Sources ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.