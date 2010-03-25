DEVA™ Flaxseed Oil is one of the finest supplements on the market. This Vegan Flaxseed Oil capsules provide all the benefits of flaxseed oil without having to taste the oil itself, which many find unpleasant.

According to some medical research Omega-3 oils, including flaxseed oil, promotes heart, brain, & joint health. It is nature's one of the most potent source of Omega-3 Essential Fatty Acids. Studies have shown these essential nutrients, often missing from the Western diet, support cardiovascular health and overall joint function as well as proper brain function . It can help restore the body's natural balance of good and bad prostaglandins. Flaxseed Oil is a great vegetarian alternative to Fish Oil to ensure an adequate intake of the highly necessary omega-3 fatty acids.

