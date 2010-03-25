Deva Vegan Flax Seed Oil Capsules
Product Details
DEVA™ Flaxseed Oil is one of the finest supplements on the market. This Vegan Flaxseed Oil capsules provide all the benefits of flaxseed oil without having to taste the oil itself, which many find unpleasant.
According to some medical research Omega-3 oils, including flaxseed oil, promotes heart, brain, & joint health. It is nature's one of the most potent source of Omega-3 Essential Fatty Acids. Studies have shown these essential nutrients, often missing from the Western diet, support cardiovascular health and overall joint function as well as proper brain function . It can help restore the body's natural balance of good and bad prostaglandins. Flaxseed Oil is a great vegetarian alternative to Fish Oil to ensure an adequate intake of the highly necessary omega-3 fatty acids.
- Organic
- Omega-3
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flaxseed Oil , Alpha-Linolenic Acid ( Omega 3 ) , Linoleic Acid ( Omega 6 ) , Oleic Acid ( Omega 9 ) , Vegan Capsule ( Cellulose ) , Silica , Mixed Tocopherols , Citric Acid , ( All Of : The Ingredients : Are , from : Plant Or Mineral Sources ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More