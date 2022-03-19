DEVA™ Nutrition introduces corn-derived, 100% vegan glucosamine. All ingredients used in DEVA Glucosamine are plant and mineral-based. Most other glucosamine products on the market today are produced from animal sources; mainly from the outer skeletons of shellfish, which may cause allergic reactions in those with shellfish allergies, or a possible worsening of asthma symptoms.

The body produces glucosamine naturally, and is necessary for normal joint health. Glucosamine is required by the body to build and maintain healthy tendons, cartilage, and ligaments.

The use of DEVA Glucosamine as a dietary supplement is safe; adverse effects are uncommon, and there are no reported significant drug interactions. However, people who take medications for diabetes, or blood thinners such as Coumadin, need to be cautious when taking glucosamine; and women who are pregnant or nursing should not take glucosamine.

Our Vegan Glucosamine is perfect for senior citizens, weekend athletes, or anyone seeking additional nutritional support for cartilage and joints. DEVA Glucosamine is perfect for vegans, vegetarians or people with shellfish allergies who would also like to benefit from glucosamine.

In order to provide peace-of-mind to our consumers, our products have been certified as 100% Vegan by the non-profit Vegan Society. This non-profit organization, which first coined the phrase "vegan," has a strict and detailed process for registering vegan products.

