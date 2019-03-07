Hover to Zoom
Deva Vegan Hemp Oil Omega 3-6-9 Dietary Supplement
90 ctUPC: 0089563400048
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Hemp Seed Oil used in this product is: Organic, Unrefined, and Cold-Pressed.
- Premium
- Vegan Certified
- Omega-3-6-9
- Dietary Supplement
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hemp Seed Oil , Alpha-Linolenic Acid , Linoleic Acid , Oleic Acid , Vegan Capsule , Organic Orange Oil , Silica ( All , from : Non-animal Sources )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More