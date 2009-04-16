Ingredients

Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Croscarmellose Sodium , Vegetable Stearate , Silicon Dioxide , Spirulina Coating . Boron , Choline , Inositol , Lutein , Rutin , Citrus Bioflavinoids , Apple Pectin , Betaine Hcl , Green Food/vegetable/herbal Blend : Spirulina ( Microalgae ) , Alfalfa ( Leaf ) , Ashwagandha ( Root ) , Black Cumin ( Seed ) Broccoli ( Flower ) , Carrot ( Root ) , Chamomile ( Leaf ) , Chlorella ( Broken-cell Microalgae ) , Cinnamon ( Bark ) , Dandelion ( Root ) , Ginger ( Root ) , Parsley ( Leaf ) , Rose Hips (Fruit) , Siberian Ginseng ( Root ) , Spinach ( Leaf ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More