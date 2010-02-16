DEVA'sliquid DHA-EPA with fresh lemon flavor has an adult dose of 14 drops which provides 200 mg of algal DHA+EPA. Children dose is 7 drops.One very nice thing about this product is the fact that it can be mixed with food or smoothies since it is a liquid with no capsule. This should help people who have hard time swallowing capsules or children who cannot take capsules.

Liquid DHA from Algae

Lemon Flavor

Certified Vegan / Vegetarian

Gluten Free

