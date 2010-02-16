Deva Vegan Omega-3 DHA Lemon Flavor
Product Details
DEVA'sliquid DHA-EPA with fresh lemon flavor has an adult dose of 14 drops which provides 200 mg of algal DHA+EPA. Children dose is 7 drops.One very nice thing about this product is the fact that it can be mixed with food or smoothies since it is a liquid with no capsule. This should help people who have hard time swallowing capsules or children who cannot take capsules.
- Liquid DHA from Algae
- Lemon Flavor
- Certified Vegan / Vegetarian
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin E , Docosahexaenoic Acid , Sunflower Oil , Mixed Tocopherols , Lemon Oil , Stevia , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Sunflower Lecithin , Rosemary Extract , Citric Acid . ( All , from : Non-animal Sources )
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
