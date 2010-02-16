Deva Vegan Omega-3 DHA Lemon Flavor Perspective: front
Deva Vegan Omega-3 DHA Lemon Flavor

2 fl ozUPC: 0089563400028
DEVA'sliquid DHA-EPA with fresh lemon flavor has an adult dose of 14 drops which provides 200 mg of algal DHA+EPA. Children dose is 7 drops.One very nice thing about this product is the fact that it can be mixed with food or smoothies since it is a liquid with no capsule. This should help people who have hard time swallowing capsules or children who cannot take capsules.

  • Liquid DHA from Algae
  • Lemon Flavor
  • Certified Vegan / Vegetarian
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin E , Docosahexaenoic Acid , Sunflower Oil , Mixed Tocopherols , Lemon Oil , Stevia , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Sunflower Lecithin , Rosemary Extract , Citric Acid . ( All , from : Non-animal Sources )

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
