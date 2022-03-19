DEVA™ is proud to offer its new high potency (300 mg) Omega-3 product that is rich in both DHA and EPA derived from a completely vegetarian source (i.e. Schizochytrium sp microalgae). Algal Omega-3 oil has been commercially available for a while but it did not contain meaningful amounts of EPA. This new product contains both DHA and EPA from microalgae that is grown in a controlled environment, eliminating the risk of oceanic contamination. From start to finish, it is produced in an FDA-inspected facility, under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations with controls in place to ensure the highest quality product. Because the algae is grown outside of the ocean, there is no risk of ocean-borne contaminants such as PCBs and dioxins. DEVA DHA & EPA oil is encapsulated in non-animal vegan softgels. DEVA Omega-3 DHA & EPA is 100% vegan, vegetarian and is certified by the Vegan Society, the non-profit organization that actually invented the word "vegan".

Non-Fish

Vegan / Vegetarian

Derived from Algae

