Deva Vegan Omga-3 DHA-EPA Lemon Flavor
2 fl ozUPC: 0089563400038
The DHA & EPA oil used in this product is derived from microalgae grown in a closed-culture facility on land, using drinkable water. It is clean, safe, and free of ocean-borne contaminants.
- Non-Fish
- Derived from Algae
- Vegan Certified
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.