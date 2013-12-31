Deva Vegan Omga-3 DHA-EPA Lemon Flavor Perspective: front
Deva Vegan Omga-3 DHA-EPA Lemon Flavor

2 fl ozUPC: 0089563400038
The DHA & EPA oil used in this product is derived from microalgae grown in a closed-culture facility on land, using drinkable water. It is clean, safe, and free of ocean-borne contaminants.

  • Non-Fish
  • Derived from Algae
  • Vegan Certified

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.