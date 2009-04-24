Deva Nutrition has taken the best and most natural vegan-based vitamins and combined them into a vitamin precisely tailored to the pregnant woman.

Two of the most important vitamins necessary for adequate fetal development are also the two most prone to being deficient: vitamin B12 and folic acid. Deficiencies in folic acid, in particular, have been linked to neural tube defects in early pregnancy. Deva Vegan Prenatal Formula provides 200% of the recommended daily allowances of folic acid. Vitamin B12 is difficult for vegans to get in their diet due to its presence primarily in meat products. The Deva Vegan Prenatal Formula provides over 1500% of the RDA of this vitamin. As this is a water-soluble vitamin, it isn't worrisome to take a bit extra. It is entirely possible that a pregnant woman who is also eats a vegan diet begins her pregnancy with less than adequate amounts of vitamin B12, so the amount in the prenatal vitamin can clearly put her ahead very quickly. Vitamin C helps prevent some of the leg cramps, nausea, and vomiting associated with early pregnancy.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.