Deva Vegan Sublingual B12 Tablets 2500mcg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Deva Vegan Sublingual B12 Tablets 2500mcg Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Deva Vegan Sublingual B12 Tablets 2500mcg Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Deva Vegan Sublingual B12 Tablets 2500mcg Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Deva Vegan Sublingual B12 Tablets 2500mcg

90 ctUPC: 0089563400043
Purchase Options

Product Details

Methylcobalamin is the only type of Vitamin B-12 use in this high quality product.

  • Dietary Supplement
  • Bioactive Methylcobalamin
  • Fast Dissolve
  • Vegan/Vegetarian
  • Free of Gluten, Soy, Yeast, Wheat, Sugar, Salt
  • Free of Animal Products, Byproducts, or Derivatives

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin B12 , Mannitol , Xylitol , Crospovidone , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Silica , Lemon Flavor , Citric Acid , Sodium Citrate and Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More