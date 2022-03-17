Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Deva Vegan Sublingual B12 Tablets 2500mcg
90 ctUPC: 0089563400043
Purchase Options
Product Details
Methylcobalamin is the only type of Vitamin B-12 use in this high quality product.
- Dietary Supplement
- Bioactive Methylcobalamin
- Fast Dissolve
- Vegan/Vegetarian
- Free of Gluten, Soy, Yeast, Wheat, Sugar, Salt
- Free of Animal Products, Byproducts, or Derivatives
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vitamin B12 , Mannitol , Xylitol , Crospovidone , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Silica , Lemon Flavor , Citric Acid , Sodium Citrate and Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More