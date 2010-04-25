Deva Vegan Vitamin D Tablets 800IU Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Deva Vegan Vitamin D Tablets 800IU

90 ctUPC: 0089563400027
Purchase Options

Product Details

Vitamin D deficiency classically causes rickets and osteomalacia (thin bones) and is more common in children who are vitamin D deficient. Prolonged breastfeeding is a cause of rickets in some children who don’t get enough vitamin D in their breast milk. Excessive use of sunscreens can cause vitamin D deficiency. In adults, vitamin D deficiency can cause bone weakness and boney pain.* Those who are especially encouraged to supplement with vegan vitamin D include those greater than age 50 that are at increased risk of developing vitamin D deficiency. People with limited sun exposure should also consider supplementation, especially if they are homebound and live in Northern Latitudes. People with dark skin don’t get enough Vitamin D in their system. Those with fat malabsorption need to be supplemented with vitamin D and other fat soluble vitamins. Those who are obese and have a BMI greater than 30 often are vitamin D deficient and should supplement with vitamin D.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D2 , Cellulose , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Croscarmellose Sodium , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Dicalcium Phosphate , Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More