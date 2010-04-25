Vitamin D deficiency classically causes rickets and osteomalacia (thin bones) and is more common in children who are vitamin D deficient. Prolonged breastfeeding is a cause of rickets in some children who don’t get enough vitamin D in their breast milk. Excessive use of sunscreens can cause vitamin D deficiency. In adults, vitamin D deficiency can cause bone weakness and boney pain.* Those who are especially encouraged to supplement with vegan vitamin D include those greater than age 50 that are at increased risk of developing vitamin D deficiency. People with limited sun exposure should also consider supplementation, especially if they are homebound and live in Northern Latitudes. People with dark skin don’t get enough Vitamin D in their system. Those with fat malabsorption need to be supplemented with vitamin D and other fat soluble vitamins. Those who are obese and have a BMI greater than 30 often are vitamin D deficient and should supplement with vitamin D.*

