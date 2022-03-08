DeVita Hyaluronic Intensive Seru-Gel Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

DeVita Hyaluronic Intensive Seru-Gel

1 fl ozUPC: 0068294131010
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our Promise to You..NO parabens, NO phthalates, NO sulfates, NO gluten, NO soy, NO animal products, NO artifical colos, NO nanotechnology. DeVita Skin Care, pioneer formulators of premiere, clean, safe and sophisticated skin care. Guided By Nature...Driven by Science and now Powered by the Plant Technology of Aloe-Hyplex.

  • A comprehensive complex powered by a blend of anti-aging ingredients that address lines, dark spots, firmness, elasticity, skin texture, dullness, and pore size.