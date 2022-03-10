DeVita Luxe C17 Serum Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

DeVita Luxe C17 Serum

0.44 fl ozUPC: 0068294131011
Purchase Options

Product Details

DeVita Skin Care, pioneer formulators of premiere, clean, safe and sophisticated skin care. Guided By Nature...Driven by Science and now Powered by the Plant Technology of Aloe-Hyplex. Our Promise to You..NO parabens, NO phthalates, NO sulfates, NO gluten, NO soy, NO animal products, NO artifical colos, NO nanotechnology. Stable, oil-soluble, high potency (17%) vitamin c serum encourages bright, even, radiant looking skin. Featherlight, quick-absorbing formula for all skin types using latest technology in vitmin C sources.