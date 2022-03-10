Hover to Zoom
DeVita Luxe C17 Serum
0.44 fl ozUPC: 0068294131011
DeVita Skin Care, pioneer formulators of premiere, clean, safe and sophisticated skin care. Guided By Nature...Driven by Science and now Powered by the Plant Technology of Aloe-Hyplex. Our Promise to You..NO parabens, NO phthalates, NO sulfates, NO gluten, NO soy, NO animal products, NO artifical colos, NO nanotechnology. Stable, oil-soluble, high potency (17%) vitamin c serum encourages bright, even, radiant looking skin. Featherlight, quick-absorbing formula for all skin types using latest technology in vitmin C sources.