Our Promise to You..NO parabens, NO phthalates, NO sulfates, NO gluten, NO soy, NO animal products, NO artifical colos, NO nanotechnology. DeVita Skin Care, pioneer formulators of premiere, clean, safe and sophisticated skin care. Guided By Nature...Driven by Science and now Powered by the Plant Technology of Aloe-Hyplex.

A multi-tasking eye cream to improve the appearance of crow's feet, puffiness, and dark circles while providing superior hydration for entire orbital area.

