This Dial Foaming Hand Wash Concentrated Refill Starter Kit contains three concentrated refill packets and one foaming hand wash bottle that can be used again and again. Each Dial Foaming Hand Wash Concentrated Refill packet makes a full-size 7.5 fl oz foaming hand wash and is ready to use in less than one minute. One eco-friendly Dial Foaming Hand Wash Concentrated Refill packet uses 95% less plastic versus purchasing one Dial 7.5 fl oz Foaming Hand Wash bottle. They also help reduce carbon emissions in transportation by 85% per use (calculated based on truck weight and product uses per truck). This Skin Smart formula is created with moisturizing conditioners and gentle cleansers to give you a balanced clean. It is also dermatologist tested, formulated for use on all skin types, and free from parabens, phthalates and silicones. Additionally, the formula washes away bacteria and is vegan and gluten-free. This aloe-scented hand wash also cleans without drying.

To Use:

Fill your empty 7.5 fl oz Dial Foaming Hand Wash bottle with water to the back label fill line. Tear the top of the liquid packet and pour its contents into the bottle. Replace the pump, gently invert the bottle 6 to 8 times, and use!

After using your Dial Foaming Hand Wash Concentrated Refill, don't forget to recycle!