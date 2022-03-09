Embrace each day with a perfectly balanced and gentle clean from Dial Clean and Gentle Body Wash. Dial SkinSmart formula leaves skin feeling smooth, soft and silky. This body wash is gentle on all skin types and cares for your skin as it cleans. It is free from unwanted ingredients - it is free from dyes, parabens, phthalates, and silicones, and comes in a 100% recyclable bottle. The pH balanced and vegan formula leaves skin looking and feeling hydrated and healthy. Dial Clean and Gentle Body Wash is hypoallergenic. It is dermatologist tested and formulated with naturally derived ingredients (Global ISO Standard 16128 defines naturally-derived as a plant or mineral derived material and water which is found in nature and has undergone limited processing). Dial Clean and Gentle Body Wash has a rich lather - treat yourself to skin that feels renewed and fresh. This body wash is for the entire family.