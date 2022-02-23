Dial Complete Apple Blossom ScentAntibacterial Body Wash kills 99.99 percent of bacteria encountered in most household settings. This body washeffectively cleans without drying your skin. This Dial body wash is dermatologist tested, pH balanced, and free from parabens, phthalates, silicones, and Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) / Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES). It is created with moisturizing conditioners and gentle cleansers to give you a balanced clean. Dial body wash is packaged in recyclable bottles made of 50 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.

Immerse yourself in the bright, fresh fragrance of apple blossom. Dial Complete Antibacterial Body Wash in Apple Blossom scent keeps you smelling fresh all day.