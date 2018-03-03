Dial Complete Fresh Pear Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap Refill Perspective: front
Dial Complete Fresh Pear Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap Refill Perspective: back
Dial Complete Fresh Pear Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap Refill

32 fl ozUPC: 0001700002986
Indulge in a lather that's lotion-soft, with the fragrance of fresh pears. This foaming formula is gentle on skin but tough on dirt and germs, so you can be sure you're giving your hands a clean that's complete. Drench your skin in the delicious aroma of fresh, healthy pear. The mildly sweet scent energizes your senses like a sunny, fall day, leaving hands feeling moisturized.

  • Kills 99.9% Of Bacteria
  • New Active! Total Clean Formula
  • Gentle On Skin
  • Use Only In Dial Complete Foam Pump