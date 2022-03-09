Dial Liquid Hand Soap White Tea & Vitamin E Refill 3/52 oz - Messy moments don’t have to mean drying moments. This liquid hand soap is mild enough to use frequently and encourages healthy hand-washing habits. Its hydrating formula makes it perfect for the whole family. Brighten your senses like a sunny day with every use, and leave skin feeling healthy. The scent of fresh, juicy mango elevates the mellow coconut to even more exotic proportions.

GENTLE AND MOISTURIZING: Moisturizing as it cleans, this soothing liquid keeps even hard-working hands soft as well as delightfully scented.

PROTECT AGAINST BACTERIA: Kills 99.9 percent of bacteria (bacteria encountered in household settings).

TOUGH BUT GENTLE: Cleansing and conditioning blend together beautifully, in a hand wash that's mild for the whole family.

SKIN SMART: Skin Smart formulas from Dial, formulated with moisturizing conditioners & gentle cleansers - Free From phthalates, parabens, and silicones.

HOW TO USE: 1. Pump into hands 2. Lather vigorously in hands for at least 20 seconds 3. Rinse clean with water 4. Enjoy soft, healthy feeling hands.